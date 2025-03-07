Green Science Alliance utilises 3D printing and plant-based, biomass biodegradable resin to make furniture

As the production and usage of biodegradable plastic is slowly increasing, Green Science Alliance is showcasing an innovative usage of plant-based biomass biodegradable resin. The company has utilised a 3D printer and the sustainable material to create furniture, more specifically a table, bench, shelf, lamp shade, lighting cover, flowerpot, and floor.

× Expand Green Science Alliance 3D printed table, desk, lamp shade etc all made of plant-based biodegradable resin.

If they so desire, the company could go on to make any kind of furniture and objects using plant-based biomass resin with a 3D printer. But on this occasion, Green Science Alliance utilised a polylactic acid (PLA) based resin. Additionally, the furniture is also on exhibition in Tokyo, Japan (1-25-2 Miyasaka Setagaya-ku, Tokyo prefecture).

Plastic pollution is a global problem that is resulting in issues like nanoplastics being found in the human body due to the material being found in our meals and in the air we breathe. Recent medical studies have found that individuals may experience an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke when nanoplastics are present in blood vessels.

As a result, the world is slowly turning towards biodegradable plastics, although more than 90% of the plastics in the world are still petroleum-based and non-biodegradable. Additionally, the production of these non-biodegradable plastics is still increasing, which is also increasing plastic pollution.

Biodegradable plastics can return to nature and will not contribute to plastic pollution. Although further research into biodegradability in areas like compost condition, soil, water, and sea water need further examination. But biodegradable plastics like PLA, lactone-based materials are already being used in the medical field, and within the human body.

The future of Green Science Alliance’s plant-based biomass biodegradable furniture

Looking to the future, Green Science Alliance is looking to decorate the furniture with plant-based, vegan paint. There may also be more furniture on the horizon, but this time using cellulose-based resin and organic wastes composite materials like wood, seaweed, and paper waste. By utilising 3D printing within the manufacturing process, the company expects production to be cheaper and take less time.