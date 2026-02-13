INC Member States have elected their new Chair of the Plastics Treaty Negotiations. Julio Cordano, Diplomat and Director of Environment, Climate Change, and Oceans at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, has been formally elected. This follows the previous Chair's, Ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso of Ecuador, resignation late last year. During Valdivieso’s leadership, the negotiations were often criticised for a lack of transparency, with countries and observers' trust in the process being broken

× Expand GAIA INC elects new Chair of Plastics Treaty Negotiations

GAIA members are urging Cordano to restore trust by re-establishing transparency, promoting neutrality, and ensuring effective decision-making. He must uphold the Member States commitment to delivering a treaty that addresses the full life cycle of plastics, while also prioritising independent science, human rights, and Global South leadership over corporate and petro-state interests.

Jam Lorenzo, BAN Toxics, Philippines: “The election of the new Chair is an important step towards progress, but a treaty that addresses the full lifecycle of plastics can only be achieved if Member States cease to protect the interests of plastic polluters. The impacts of plastic throughout its lifecycle are undeniable, and Member States need to be united in the central goal of protecting human health and the environment if we want an effective global plastics treaty.”

Shahriar Hossain, ESDO, Bangladesh: “At this stage in the negotiations, ambition, not evidence, is the missing ingredient. The science is settled, impacts are undeniable, and the moment now calls for collective political will. A credible, legally binding treaty must address plastic pollution at its source while safeguarding equity and human health.”

Robert Kitumaini Chikwanine, SOPRODE DRC: “Civil society brings the voices of affected communities, independent expertise, and the vigilance necessary for a credible treaty. The Chair must guarantee our access and ensure a transparent and inclusive process.”

Kwame Ofori, Ako Foundation, Ghana: “To millions of people who experience the impact of plastic pollution on a daily basis, this leadership is what will decide whether science, justice, and livelihoods are secured or delayed.”

Larisa de Orbe, Acción Ecológica México: “The Global South has historically been one of the regions most affected by the plastic life cycle, which is why it has taken the lead in setting the most ambitious targets. The new Presidency must recognise the region’s leadership and ensure that its voice is heard.”

Cecilia Bianco, Taller Ecologista, Argentina: “The Chair must ensure compliance with Resolution 5/14 on the life cycle of plastics, from raw material extraction to final disposal. It is essential that the treaty address the reduction of plastic production with binding global targets.”

Frankie Orona, Society of Native Nations: “Indigenous Peoples and frontline communities are living with the impacts of plastic pollution every day. Indigenous Peoples participation is essential to ensure lived realities; the rights and knowledge of Indigenous Peoples are not sidelined in favour of polluter interests.