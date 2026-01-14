Kuraray America’s EVAL Business Unit receives ISCC PLUS Certification

Kuraray America, Inc.’s EVAL Business Unit has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designation. The widely recognised sustainability certification system ensures transparency, traceability, and sustainable practices across entire supply chains.

By receiving this certification, Kuraray’s EVAL operations in Pasadena, Texas, meet ISCC PLUS standards, ensuring the company is partaking in the responsible sourcing and management of renewable and circular feedstocks. Said feedstocks help produce ISCC PLUS certified EVAL ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH) barrier resin, featuring renewable content.

“Achieving the ISCC PLUS certification for our KAI EVAL Business Unit demonstrates our dedication to responsible sourcing and sustainable manufacturing,” said Hans Vandommele, President and CEO of Kuraray America. “This certification aligns with our wider environmental goals to reduce our carbon footprint and promote circular economy principles.”

Control Union conducted the ISCC PLUS audit, finding no issues. The audit found a “clean” management system and “unique” production process. Peterson Consulting supported the process, which was led by Pablo Garcia, EVAL Market Development, with involvement from the Sales, Product Management, Quality Management, Engineering, Product Stewardship, and Production departments.

This achievement aligns with Kuraray’s broader commitment to achieving sustainability targets through the expansion of its product line-up to enhance recyclability and reduce carbon emissions.