LEGO makes sustainability strides

The LEGO Group has introduced more sustainable materials in select LEGO tires. Initially, the materials will be used in seven LEGO tire pieces, which are now made from recycled fishing nets, ropes, and engine oil. Each piece will have at least 30% recycled content, with discarded ropes and nets from ocean vessels combined with recycled engine oil now finding a new purpose.

Completely indistinguishable from existing tires, the new pieces already feature in LEGO sets. The more sustainable versions are expected to be used in around 120 different sets by the end of the year, with more plans to expand recycled content expected in the future.

“This is an exciting step in our ambition to make LEGO products more sustainable and reduce our dependence on virgin fossil fuels,” said Annette Stube, Chief Sustainability Officer at LEGO Group. “Over the past five years, we have invested significant time in developing and testing this new recycled material to ensure it meets our high standards for quality, safety, and durability. The tires are just one of many options we’re working on to make our products more sustainable and it’s encouraging to see something this innovative making it into our sets.”

LEGO’s sustainability efforts

Known as rSEBS (recycled styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene), the material forms part of the LEGO Group’s broader effort to make its bricks and packaging more sustainable. However, this isn’t a one solution fix, which is why LEGO is exploring a variety of solutions to reduce its environmental footprint while also allowing the company to make its products with renewable and recycled materials. So far, the LEGO Group has tested over 600 different materials.

By the second half of last year, 30% of all resin the company purchased was certified by mass balance principles. This represents an estimated average of 22% renewable sources.

LEGO’s key initiatives:

Bio-polyethylene (bio-PE): The company has been using bio-PE since 2018. The soft, durable, and flexible plastic is made using Brazilian sugarcane, with the material found in specific LEGO elements like minifigure accessories and botanical pieces. Now, more than 200 elements are made from bio-PE.

Recycled artificial marble (arMABS): Since 2024, transparent LEGO elements (e.g., lightsabres, windscreens, and windows) feature 20% recycled material derived from artificial marble. The company produces over 900 various arMABS elements, with the aim that these pieces will feature in over 85% of LEGO sets.

E-Methanol and ePOM: Collaborating with industry partners, the company has purchased e-methanol. Made through the blending of renewable energy with CO2 from bio-waste, the material can be used to produce ePOM. This is expected to debut in specific LEGO elements, like wheel axles, soon.

Looking ahead to the future

Having recognised the importance of collaboration when driving sustainability, the LEGO Group will continue to work closely with suppliers, research institutions, and other industries. Together, the LEGO Group and its partners will develop and refine materials to aid in the transition to renewable and recycled content.