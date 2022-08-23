Tetra Pak has published its annual Sustainability Report highlighting the company’s achievements and progress in the last year and detailing the actions to help realise resilient and sustainable food systems.

× Expand SDI Productions Getty Images New UK milestones in latest Tetra Pak sustainability report Cute little girl in school cafeteria with food tray

The sustainability challenges underscore the need for a radical new approach to the way the world is fed while minimising the impact on the planet. From source, production and processing, to transportation, the materials used to package food, and the role of collaboration.

Adolfo Orive, President and CEO at Tetra Pak, said: “Our ambition is to lead sustainability transformation within our industry and our initiatives in this regard have continued over the last 12 months, working together with our customers and partners to support their own efforts as well. The cost of inaction on sustainability today is a world we won’t recognise tomorrow. Our progress depends on being able to embrace a mindset which drives both growth and sustainability for a better future.”

Tetra Pak’s 23rd Sustainability Report highlights the company’s achievements and ongoing initiatives – to protect food, people and the planet. These include:

Reduced operational GHG emissions, with 80% of energy coming from renewable sources;

A land restoration initiative in Brazil that aims to restore up to 7,000 hectares of land by 2030 for biodiversity recovery, carbon capture and climate change mitigation;

Plant-based packaging solutions;

Investment in collection and recycling;

Global school feeding programmes;

Commercial validation of a polymer-based barrier to replace the aluminium layer in aseptic cartons; and

Partnering to reduce food waste, water consumption and carbon footprint at its best practice processing lines by 2030.

Orive added: “I recognise the long journey ahead and the step change needed by the industry. Collective action, innovation, new operating models and unconventional partnerships will be necessary to accelerate the current pace of change.”