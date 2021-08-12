Nouryon has been awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis for its sustainability achievements. This rating places Nouryon in the top three per cent of more than 75,000 companies assessed by the global sustainability ratings provider.

Nouryon awarded 2021 EcoVadis Gold rating

Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Nouryon, said: “Sustainability is a key business driver for Nouryon, and we know that our customers also care deeply about sustainability. This EcoVadis Gold rating affirms that we are making progress as a top-quartile people safety performer, in further reducing our environmental footprint and in providing sustainable solutions to our customers. We are proud of the many factors that led to this achievement.”

Nouryon achieved strong scores in all assessed areas, including environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Vivi Hollertt, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer at Nouryon, added: “We are thrilled with our Gold rating and that we saw our scores increase this year – particularly when it comes to our environmental practices. This ranking clearly confirms that we are doing the right thing and that we are succeeding in driving sustainable progress.”

Earlier this year, Nouryon joined the United Nations Global Compact in support of its universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. The company’s sustainability approach is aligned with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and it supports the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Nouryon also expanded its portfolio of sustainable products to support its customers, including anti-viral paint coatings, biodegradable crop protection ingredients, and products for cool roof coatings that save energy and reduce the need for air conditioning.