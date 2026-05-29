Orion S.A. has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, which details how its materials are advancing electrification, energy storage and the circular economy. The speciality chemicals producer’s report revolves around the theme “Driving innovation – essential for the future,” with the report highlighting technology upgrades in Sweden that recover heat from the production process, which is then supplied to a city.

× Expand Orion S.A. Orion S.A. release its 2025 sustainability report

Additionally, in South Africa, operational improvements reduced waste by 30%. Whereas globally, Orion’s plants achieved a safety record that was nine times better than the chemical industry’s average.

“We see sustainability as a strategic business opportunity,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion S.A. “Our ultra-pure conductive additives help power the global energy transition, from electric vehicles to grid-scale storage. We are helping enable a cleaner, more electrified future.”

Orion S.A. has received multiple awards for its sustainability achievements, including a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, 10 safety awards from the International Carbon Black Association, a listing on the European Commission’s Innovation Radar and a “Green Factory” designation in China.

Key growth opportunities include supplying differentiated conductive materials for:

Battery energy storage systems.

High-voltage wire and cable applications.

Lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The report also highlights the impact of Orion’s bio-circular products. ECORAX Nature 200 can reduce a product's carbon footprint by up to 100%, compared to conventional fossil fuel-derived grades.

You can read the Sustainability Report in full on the Orion S.A. website.