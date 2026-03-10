Orion S.A. has received a platinum rating from EcoVadis regarding its 2025 performance. EcoVadis is one of the world’s largest independent providers of business sustainability ratings. This achievement places Orion S.A. in the top 1% of companies worldwide that have been evaluated by EcoVadis. The assessment measures performance across four key areas: environment, ethics, sustainable procurement, as well as labour and human rights.

× Expand Orion S.A. Orion S.A. receives EcoVadis’ platinum sustainability rating

“Achieving a platinum rating for 2025 capped another successful year for sustainability at Orion,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion S.A. “Among many achievements, we launched bio-circular grades of carbon black, improved energy efficiency across our operations, expanded leadership training programs and won an industry award for safety performance at our plants.”

Painter continued, “EcoVadis raises its standards every year, so maintaining our platinum rating will require a stronger performance in 2026. But I’m confident our colleagues across the world who worked so hard to earn platinum in 2025 will rise to that challenge again, as Orion continues to make progress on longer-term strategic sustainability goals aimed at cost-effective grades of carbon black.”

Orion S.A. has also maintained a strong B score from CDP. CDP manages the world's leading system to measure, manage, and disclose an organisation’s environmental impacts. CDP’s rating recognised the company’s progress in mitigating the impact of climate change through emissions management. The assessment included an upgraded A rating on CDP’s Supplier Engagement Assessment, based on Orion’s governance, targets, scope 3 emissions and value chain engagement.