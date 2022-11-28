Packaging company Amcor raises sustainability targets.

Amcor, which develops and produces responsible packaging solutions, has released its 2022 Sustainability Report. Detailing progress against key sustainability metrics and announcing an enhanced target to achieve 30% recycled content across its portfolio by the end of the decade.

The new recycled content target, which is three times its previous target of 10%, comes as Amcor reflects on the company’s efforts in sustainability.

In 2022, the company committed to net zero emissions by 2050, more than double post-consumer recycled material purchased since 2019.

This year, the company launched a product rebrand that includes its new EcoGuard brand. The company believes that this makes it easier for customers to choose from a number of more sustainable solutions, including products that reduce the carbon footprint of packaging, are designed to be recycled and use recycled content or biomaterials.

Amcor claims progress on its EnviroAction program also continues, with a 33% reduction in waste sent to disposal over the past three years and 121 Amcor sites achieving zero waste-to-disposal last year. All sites have water management plans in place, and every site that uses plastic pellets, granules or flakes has implemented Operation Clean Sweep methodology for preventing plastic pellet loss.

Ron Delia, CEO at Amcor, said: "We're continuing to show ambition and leadership to deliver better sustainability results for our people, our customers, our investors and the environment. We're working with every part of the value chain to make this happen.

"I am particularly proud of our colleagues around the world who are dedicated to delivering on our sustainability ambitions. We now have an exciting lineup of innovative packaging products and we keep raising the bar to deliver the very best solutions for our customers' specific needs."

David Clark, Vice President, Sustainability at Amcor, added: "At Amcor, we're proud of the work we're doing to make our business, and the packaging industry, more sustainable.

"In ramping up our targets for recycled content, we're helping radically scale the amount of recycled content coming into the market to create a circular economy for packaging. We do this by not only making sure that the packaging produced is designed to be recycled, but also by boosting infrastructure and consumer awareness to ensure content gets recycled and stays in the economy."