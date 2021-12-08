The Swedish injection moulding company AD-plast saves 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually as a result of the co-operation with compounding company Polykemi AB.

Polykemi AB supports companies in making smarter material choices

Polykemi conducted a scientific study during 2020 to analyse the climate impact of AD-plast’s materials. Since then, the study has been converted into a calculation tool and Polykemi can now provide customers with information on the climate impact of their material choices.

AD-plast CEO Michael Jonsson said: “This was exactly what we needed. We get immediate answers on how we can reduce our CO2 emissions through our choice of material. Polykemi helps us break down the material choice in greater detail, which is important for us. We are now able to show our customers the impact our product has on the climate. I’ve seen similar tools at universities, but they are very complicated to work with. Polykemi’s calculation tool simplifies this process and gives us a clear answer, before we even make our choice of material.”

Polykemi uses the scientific study to establish the climate impact of a product’s raw material. The company’s sustainability experts will then help the customer find the best material for the product, in terms of form, function, quality and sustainability.

Henrik Palokangas, Sustainability Specialist for polymer materials at Polykemi, clarified: “The choice of material alone can save hundreds of tonnes of carbon dioxide and hundreds of thousands of euros each year. There is every reason for all manufacturers to evaluate their choice of material.”

AD-plast’s sustainability journey began in 1998 with a one per cent annual reduction in energy consumption. The injection moulder has now reduced its energy consumption by approx. 70 per cent for each kg of plastic.

Jonsson added: “We always try to be at the forefront when it comes to the climate, the environment and sustainability. Being able to supply our customers with these types of calculations is a must for us. Polykemi’s simulation tool will allow us to take the next step and specify our customers’ climate impacts in their invoice. We are thrilled about this.”

For more than 50 years, Polykemi Group has developed and produced customer-adapted plastic compounds, from both virgin and recycled plastic raw materials. Palokangas concluded: “The raw material chosen for a product is immensely significant when it comes to climate impact. The study can help us evaluate what major CO2 savings our customers can achieve simply through their choice of material.”