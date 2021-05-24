Lower CO2 emissions, energy saving and greater safety are among the key objectives of the new railway siding constructed on the Versalis plant site in Mantua, Italy, and put into service to transport KA oil to Radici Chimica SpA.

RadiciGroup RadiciGroup and Versalis commit to sustainable logistics

KA oil is one of the main chemical intermediates used in the production of adipic acid for PA 66 production, the core business of Radici Chimica and the basis of subsequent RadiciGroup manufacturing processes for its plastics engineering business.

Massimo De Petro, CPO for Strategic Materials and Logistics of RadiciGroup, said: “Before the railway siding was built, the intermediate went by truck from the Versalis site in Mantua to the nearby railway freight yard of Mantova Valdaro, and then travelled by rail to Radici Chimica in Novara, where there has been a goods station on the premises for some time. On account of this new investment, we can now manage KA oil logistics solely by tank car, thus ensuring greater safety in the handling and transportation of the material.”

Marco Chiappani, Head of the Intermediates Business Unit at Versalis, added: “Mantua plays a central role in the Versalis production system, the sustainability strategy of industrial processes, and also in all the support services, up to the products destined for the market. They are focused on the search for innovative and sustainable solutions, and when projects aimed at reducing the environmental impacts are developed together with other companies, a double result is achieved. Investing in more sustainable and safer logistics was an obvious choice, especially in collaboration with an established partner such as Radici Chimica.”

Construction work on the Versalis siding began in September 2019 and finished in March 2021. After the first trial loads, the siding became operational in mid-April. The goal is to reach maximum capacity by July and achieve full sustainability in the transport of a fundamental raw material for Radici Chimica’s operations.