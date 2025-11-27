RECOUP launches Rstuff to promote recycling and reuse

RECOUP launches Rstuff, an evolution of its Pledge2Recycle Plastics campaign. Designed to help communities and educational establishments to think beyond recycling, it promotes reuse, repair, and waste reduction. Building on over a decade of work, Rstuff expands RECOUP’s reach with accessible, practical resources that help make sustainable living simple.

Currently, the UK’s resource consumption is the equivalent of using 2.6 planets’ worth of resources every year. Rstuff hopes to empower people to make small, meaningful changes to reduce their waste and overconsumption. Celebrating the launch, Rstuff has revealed its Christmas Toolkit. The free, online package helps schools, councils, and community organisations share positive messages about recycling, reuse, and waste minimisation during the festive period.

The toolkit includes:

Facts and tips regarding recycling and minimising waste at Christmas.

Ready-to-use social media posts and graphics.

Resources to inspire conversation and action.

Other seasonal resources available through Rstuff include:

The Christmas Jumper Swap Toolkit promotes reuse and community spirit by swapping clothes.

Coat Swap Toolkit helps support families and individuals to stay warm sustainably while also reducing textile waste.

“Rstuff represents the next step in RECOUP’s public engagement journey,” said Katherine Fleet, Head of Sustainability & Circularity at RECOUP. “While recycling remains vital, we know we must help people think more broadly about reuse, repair and waste prevention. Rstuff provides the tools and inspiration to make those everyday sustainable choices easier.”