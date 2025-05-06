Recycled plastic swimwear label SHEILA launches in the US

Female-founded, Australian swimwear brand SHEILA has launched in the US. Designed for “women on the move,” SHEILA’s products are marketed as swimwear-meets-activewear and are made from recycled waste products found in the ocean.

× Expand SHEILA SHEILA launches in the USA.

Clare Barrins founded SHEILA in 2023 after searching through “narrow size runs and less-than-thoughtful designs.” This empowered Barrins to create pieces that featured inclusive sizes, ensuring customers felt comfortable and accommodated for. The collection includes eleven styles and eight colourways with prices from $45 to $320.

“Swimwear has a tendency to make us feel insecure, to ride up in the wrong places, not fit quite right and makes us feel more like we'd want to sit on the sidelines than be amongst the action,” said Barrins. “I want to change that. I created SHEILA to encourage women to feel fearless, strong and sexy like they can take on whatever the day throws at them.”

The pieces are made with luxury recycled nylon comprised of ocean waste including fishing nets, carpets, and plastics. The material is durable, thick, and fully lined, to make the pieces a worthy investment. Additionally, the company abides by the Global Recycling Standard and holds the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certification. This showcases the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

The brand’s pieces also feature UPF 50+ rated fabrics, which was a priority for Barrins after her experience with melanoma over 10 years ago. High-neck and full-coverage designs also ensure limited sun exposure.