UK-based custom packaging manufacturer Robinson is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of their award-winning Danish business Schela Plast.

× Expand Schela Plast Robinson celebrates 50 years of Schela Plast

Established in 1971, Schela Plast forms plastic packaging solutions for the personal care, homecare, food and chemical industries. The Schela Plast team joined the Robinson business in February this year, enabling the company to add geographical reach into Northern Europe.

Located in Brørup, Denmark, Schela Plast employs 45 people with extensive technical knowledge and skills ranging from concept to design, in-house tool making and moulding, and 3D printing.

With high usage of recycled content, the company offers extrusion blow moulded packaging for a broad range of bottle and container sizes, and in 2020 produced more than 50 million products.

The Schela Plast team is integral to a unique project with a goal to strengthen the recycling of household plastic waste in Denmark as part of a consortium of experts to improve technology that is paving the way for more plastic waste to be recycled for the same use.

This month the company received the Børsen Gazelle Award, which for 26 years has recognised Denmark’s growth elite in business. The selection is made by Greens Institute of Market Research.

Morten Jeppeson, Managing Director, Schela Plast, said: “We are proud of our achievements for our business, our people and our customers over the past 50 years. I want to thank every member of our team and every organisation and individual we partner with. The future remains bright as we continue to focus on our three strategic priorities: putting our customers first, helping our people thrive, while achieving sustainable growth … We look forward to another 50 years of success!”