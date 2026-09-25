Seras acquires Enva’s wood recycling business, including its locations in Manchester, Middlesbrough and Tilbury. The move expands Seras’ UK waste wood operation, securing the company’s position as one of the largest waste wood biomass fuel suppliers operating in the UK. Additionally, the acquisition provides Seras with a route into the market for sustainable products.

× Expand Seras Seras acquires Enva’s wood recycling business

“This is an exciting time of growth for our business,” said Richard Jenkins, CEO of Seras. “We’re delighted to be announcing this acquisition, which combines our expertise in waste wood management, wood skip services and biomass fuel supply, with that of Enva’s dedicated wood processing across the UK. Seras has always held ambitious plans for the future, and this acquisition reinforces that, along with our long-term commitment to our supply chains and customers. I welcome the Enva Wood team to Seras, building on our skill set as waste wood operators.”

Neil Spencer, Seras Commercial Director, added, “Buying the dedicated waste wood operations of Enva is a fantastic strategic fit with our ambitious growth plans. It ensures we can offer additional Northern locations, in Manchester and Middlesbrough, whilst strengthening our processing operations in Tilbury. In welcoming the Enva Wood team to Seras, I want to reinforce our commitment to providing all our customers with a reliable and efficient service.”

Seras also welcomes new colleagues from the Enva Wood business along with the company’s customer base.

“We welcome the Enva Wood team to Seras and look forward to building on our skills as a leading waste wood operator. With the Enva Wood team on board, we really are demonstrating our Stronger Together business values. The team will continue to seek out strategic opportunities, ensuring Seras’ newly expanded business operation continues to grow and thrive in the waste wood sector,” concluded Spencer.