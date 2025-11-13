Siemens collaborates with Envalior to create bio-based plastic

Siemens Smart Infrastructure launches a coupling relay series with housing made from plastic that contains 70% bio-based material from biomass waste. Envalior developed the Akulon K225-KS B-MB plastic in collaboration with Siemens to meet these desired properties. The plastic’s raw material comes from used cooking oil (UCO) that is left over after frying in the food industry, restaurants, snack bars and households. With UCO not suitable for human or animal consumption, it doesn’t compete with food or animal feed production. Mainly used for biodiesel, Envalior utilises UCO in the production of engineering plastics based on a mass balance concept.

× Expand Siemens The new SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relay comes in three versatile variants for a wide range of industrial requirements

“Collaborating with Envalior to create this bio-based plastic is an important step towards advancing the use of more sustainable materials in our electrical products,” said Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “We are pleased to work with Envalior as another strong partner on our journey towards a more environmentally friendly portfolio.”

The new SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relay comes in three variants, catering to various industrial requirements. These are:

The first variant features an integral relay output designed for harsh environmental conditions and areas with specific safety requirements. These relays have safety-ready characteristic values (B10d values) and are approved for explosive atmosphere (ATEX-certified) use. This variant is available with gold-plated contact elements for switching very low currents, or with printed circuit boards with a protective coating.

The second variant contains plug-in coupling relays for applications that need quick relay replacement during operation. Gold-plated contacts are also optional.

The third variant includes a semiconductor output; this variant is for applications requiring fast, soundless, and frequent switching. Boasting a "virtually infinite" service life, the variant is used to replace conventional relays that are expensive and time-consuming.

The SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relays are more sustainable throughout their entire lifecycle and meet the Siemens EcoTech label’s strict criteria. This includes 33% lower energy losses in the semiconductor variant compared to previous versions, while also eliminating problematic materials like halogens or PFAS. Additionally, the solution is easy to dismantle and recycle at the end of its life.

About Akulon K225-KS B-MB

Akulon K225-KS B-MB is a bio-based, halogen-free, flame-retardant polyamide 6 grade plastic for injection moulding that is ideal for these coupling relays. This material is characterised by an improved environmental profile, high heat resistance, and enhanced chemical resistance that is ideal for electrical engineering and power distribution applications.

“At Envalior, we are proud to have partnered with Siemens in the development of the SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relay series,” said Dr Marc Rudolf, Global Key Account Manager at Envalior. “A key success factor in this project was achieving excellent flow behaviour in thin-wall designs and a UL94 V-0 rating at just 0.4 mm thickness, while simultaneously achieving an outstanding green share from bio-waste sources but at prime quality.”

The new SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relays feature a space-saving, slim-line design and have been intensively tested for use in combination with Siemens controllers. Their fully automated production at Siemens’ Amberg plant shortens the supply chain in the German and European markets.