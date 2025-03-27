SNIPEK partners MCS putting renewable technology at the forefront of the SPAY competition

The Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF) and the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) have teamed up to make renewable technology at the forefront of the Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year (SPAY) competition. As well as promoting a low-carbon heating future, the partnership aims to strengthen SPAY’s position as Scotland’s leading plumbing and heating apprenticeship competition.

SPAY 50 takes place at South Lanarkshire College in East Kilbride in June

MCS will sponsor the competition’s renewable technologies category as part of the partnership. This should shine a light on the importance of decarbonisation in the context of the future of the industry. Additionally, the partnership should ensure that the apprentices competing gain industry-recognised skills with future opportunities that align with net-zero goals.

“As Scotland moves towards a low-carbon future, the role of the plumbing and heating profession has never been more critical. The transition to renewable heating solutions requires a skilled workforce, and this partnership with MCS ensures that apprentices are equipped with the expertise needed to deliver the next generation of sustainable heating systems,” said Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of SNIPEF. “By embedding the renewable technology competition within SPAY, we are not only raising the profile of this essential skillset but also creating real opportunities for apprentices to lead in Scotland’s energy transition.”

Ian Rippin, Chief Executive of MCS, added, “With more consumers turning to home-grown energy to heat and power their homes, it’s crucial that there is a skilled installer base delivering high-quality installations against industry-recognised standards. Partnering with SNIPEF to integrate renewables into the Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year competition is a crucial step in developing a skilled workforce for the future.

“We must ensure that apprentices entering the profession are well-prepared to drive the future of clean energy, and this collaboration helps to position them at the forefront of Scotland’s transition to sustainable heating solutions,” concluded Rippin.

About the Scottish Plumbing Apprentice of the Year competition

The competition, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, has helped to develop more than 1,200 appreciates into skilled professionals. This year’s competition will be hosted at South Lanarkshire College in East Kilbride this June, with apprentices competing in three categories: copper, leadwork, and renewable technologies. In the renewable technology category, apprentices will be tested on their ability to install and maintain heat pumps. SPAY is looking to further incorporate renewable technologies into its core apprenticeship programmes in the future.

Hodgson said, “Even with delays to recent policy, such as the Heat in Buildings Bill, the reality is clear, Scotland’s heating systems are changing. Whether it’s government-led initiatives, consumer demand or sustainability goals, heat pumps are going to be a core and growing part of the profession’s future. The SPAY competition, as an important event in our apprenticeship calendar, plays a key role in this, providing a high-profile platform for apprentices to showcase their expertise and build a future-ready skill set.”

Scotland is facing a growing demand for skilled professionals in renewable heating; however, apprenticeship numbers are not keeping up with demand. A shortage of trained heat pump specialists could result in Scotland lagging in the cleaner heating revolution. Employers who want to invest in apprentices face higher material prices, energy costs, and employer National Insurance contributions that make investing harder. SNIPEF continues to lobby the Scottish government to increase its plumbing and heat apprenticeship funding and increase financial support for employers.