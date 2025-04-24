SodaStream tackles single-use plastic

SodaStream has unveiled its new SodaStream Sustainability Concierge service. Designed to help consumers replace single-use plastic in their homes with sustainable alternatives, the company is offering to replace single-use plastic bottles with a free SodaStream sparkling water maker, reusable bottles, and a selection of flavours for improved customisation.

× Expand SodaStream SodaStream launches its SodaStream Sustainability Concierge service.

“The launch of SodaStream Sustainability Concierge is about making sustainable living simple, convenient, and accessible for everyone,” said Can Sanay at SodaStream. “We know it can feel overwhelming to transition away from single-use plastics, so we're here to help make that switch easy. With this initiative, we're delivering a hassle-free way to replace plastic – one refillable bottle at a time.”

According to a survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll in 2023, 57% of Americans believe its “near impossible” to remain “guilt-free” when it comes to sustainability at home. SodaStream’s new service aims to help consumers make the transition to eco-friendly living feel simpler and more achievable.

How can SodaStream Sustainability Concierge help make your daily routine more sustainable?