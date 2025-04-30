STADLER drives innovation to meet Nordic markets' sustainability ambitions

Nordic countries are recognised as leaders in sustainability, with some of the world's most advanced waste management and recycling systems. However, meeting ever-evolving environmental targets, improving efficiency, and tackling the challenges of cost, automation, and innovation require continuous technological advancements. STADLER brings its extensive experience and cutting-edge technology to help customers stay ahead of these challenges.

"The Nordic markets demand solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also aligned with their strong environmental ethos," Jürgen Berger, Head of International Sales at STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH. "With a strong track record in the region, we understand the specific needs of our customers and provide high-quality, future-proof solutions that help them maximise material recovery, improve operational performance, meet ambitious recycling targets, and deliver long-term value."

Advanced sorting technology for a sustainable future

An example of STADLER's success is the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Finland, developed in collaboration with Remeo Oy. This facility, located in the Greater Helsinki Region, incorporates AI technology, advanced processes, and a high level of automation to recover materials from both Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste. With an annual capacity of up to 180,000 tonnes, it supports Helsinki’s recycling needs and contributes to Finland’s recycling rate of 70%. This project underscores the role of automation and intelligent sorting technology in enhancing the circular economy.

In Denmark, STADLER partnered with Dansk Retursystem to create an automated high-capacity plant to process PET bottles and aluminium cans collected through the country’s advanced deposit return system. The high level of automation and flexibility of this plant ensures extremely efficient recycling of cans and bottles and is a shining example of a successful private-public collaboration for a circular economy.

In Norway, which has a specific focus on reducing plastic waste and encouraging advanced recycling techniques, STADLER’s collaboration on the ROAF MSW sorting plant near Oslo has set a new standard for municipal waste management. This fully automated facility sorts mixed household waste, recovering plastics and biowaste using advanced optical sorting technology. With long-term goals of achieving a 70% recycling rate by 2030, the facility has already improved recycling rates significantly.

In December 2024, STADLER was awarded a contract by IVAR IKS to design and install a new MSW sorting plant in Stavanger, further enhancing Norway's recycling capabilities. This upcoming facility, which will have a processing capacity of up to 40 tons of waste per hour, is projected to be completed by spring 2027.

The company also delivered the world’s first fully automated textile sorting plant in Malmö, addressing a major gap in textile recycling. The facility uses near-infrared (NIR) technology to separate different textile fibres, enabling efficient recycling and supporting the transition to a circular economy in the fashion and textile industries.

Commitment beyond technology

STADLER is committed to providing exceptional after-sales support, ensuring long-term reliability and operational efficiency for its customers. The company’s strong local presence in the Nordic markets allows it to offer tailored maintenance services, rapid response times, and in-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements and market trends.

STADLER’s dedication to customer service has earned praise from clients across the region, including Jan Ostendarp, Head of PET Technology at Veolia: “In our relationship with STADLER, we have always been impressed by the high quality and efficiency of its solutions, as well as the excellent collaboration before, during and even after installation. If I had to sum up our experience of STADLER in a few words, I would say: reliable and high quality.”