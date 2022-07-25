Alicia Monleón Ventura, PhD. Decarbonization Group Researcher, AIMPLAS, shares how the SOSCO2 Project is helping to develop a more environmentally sustainable economy.

Climate change, greenhouse gases and global warming are just some of the terms frequently mentioned in today’s news, interviews and essays. The causes and their effects on health, biodiversity and the environment are undeniable, as demonstrated by the urgent need to take action that helps decarbonise the economy by 2050.

× Expand Aimplas The SOSCO2 Project: Giving Carbon Dioxide a Second Chance

Great efforts have been made in recent years to achieve this goal through the implementation of renewable energies, the electrification of sectors such as the auto industry, encouraging the use of hydrogen as an energy source and replacing fossil raw materials with biomass. These and other measures aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), in order to mitigate climate change. And yet, it is now a utopian idea to think that an industry can produce zero CO 2 emissions.

In fact, for some years now, research has focused on optimising industrial processes to reduce the CO 2 inevitably generated, capturing it and turning it into a useful compound, thus giving it a second life.

The SOSCO 2 Project, developed by AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, was created to address the challenges faced by emerging CO 2 capture and use processes, and to provide a useful, profitable and sustainable solution that reduces the economy’s impact on the environment and also gives this molecule a new opportunity. The SOSCO 2 Project therefore focuses on two research areas: selective CO 2 separation using polymeric membranes and recovery of CO 2 using thermochemical and electrochemical methods to obtain compounds of commercial interest. The project is being carried out to find sustainable solutions applicable to different industrial sectors with the support of the companies Ercros, LafargeHolcim, Laurentia Technologies, Quimacova, Torrecid and UBE.

In an industrial process in which fossil fuels are burned to produce energy, the main emission is usually CO 2 , along with other gases. To transform CO 2 into other compounds of industrial interest, we first need to separate it selectively from the other gases and impurities in the gas emission. This separation is carried out commercially by using liquid absorbents, particularly amines, which capture CO 2 . In order to release pure CO 2 , a great deal of energy must be applied to these absorbents, which is the main disadvantage of this kind of carbon capture technology.

The alternative proposed by the SOSCO 2 Project, in collaboration with EURECAT (Technology Centre of Catalonia), involves the use of polymeric membranes, which act like filters by allowing certain molecules to pass through while holding back others. This technology’s attractive advantages include its high selectivity, simplicity of design, high energy efficiency and environmental compatibility. In particular, the SOSCO 2 Project is focused on preparing membranes from different organic polymers and studying their stability and efficiency when selectively separating CO 2 under conditions similar to those found in industrial gas emissions.

Captured CO 2 can be recovered through chemical transformations that give rise to new compounds with higher value added. These transformations are not always easy, mainly due to the high level of stability of the carbon dioxide molecule, which makes it necessary to apply extreme pressure and temperature to alter this stability. Catalysis is a tool for activating the CO 2 molecule and facilitating its transformation. Catalysts make molecules less stable, thus reducing the need to use high temperatures and pressure, and therefore reducing energy needs and making processes more sustainable. The SOSCO 2 Project is doing research on different catalytic processes with the aim of recovering CO 2 in the form of compounds of high economic value for industry.

In a first approach, CO 2 is transformed into molecules called carbonates. They are precursors of polycarbonates, a kind of polymer that has different properties depending on its chemical structure. They are also highly versatile materials for different applications in sectors such as packaging, ceramics, foam formulation, the automotive industry, electronics and even construction. Polycarbonates are currently obtained mainly from phosgene, a highly toxic and corrosive compound, and bisphenol A, an endocrine disruptor, which explains the pressing need to find synthetic alternatives to this kind of polymer. The SOSCO 2 Project is therefore working on the development of synthetic routes to obtain polycarbonates from bio-based compounds and CO 2 in a more sustainable and innocuous way for human health.