TotalEnergies and Intraplas collaborate in sustainable packaging scheme

TotalEnergies and Intraplás are collaborating to bring sustainable solutions to the packaging market, with the aim of not compromising on performance and food safety.

Intraplás is launching commercial products using TotalEnergies RE:newable polymer – a range of the RE:clic portfolio.

TotalEnergies’ claims its biorefinery in La Mède (France) allows the company to leverage direct access to renewable feedstock for its drop-in RE:newable polymer range.

The resulting polymer is warranted under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) scheme, which uses a mass balance approach. As a result, the RE:newable range exhibits virgin-like properties.

TotalEnergies claims Intraplás’ technical and commercial expertise has been fundamental in bringing this innovation to the packaging market. As the converter’s facilities are ISCC PLUS certified, thus facilitating traceability from the material production through to the final application.

Olivier Greiner, Vice President, Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies said: "Our RE:newable range is essential in achieving TotalEnergies’ ambition to produce 30% circular polymers by 2030. Our leading position as an integrated player on the market enables TotalEnergies to provide its customers with low-carbon, drop-in polymers from renewable sources in industrial quantities. This collaboration with our long-term partner Intraplás is another important milestone. Innovation is increasingly critical for companies to distinguish themselves in an increasingly competitive market."

Marisa Alves, Chief Procurement Officer of Intraplás added: "If innovating is essential to create value, the sustainability of an innovative product is the best basis for responding to socio-environmental challenges. It is our commitment to offer to the market more eco-friendly packaging solutions. We are increasingly investing in the incorporation of materials from renewable sources without compromising food safety, consumer well-being and product performance. This collaboration with our partner TotalEnergies is in line with our goals to reduce our carbon footprint, and provide more sustainable packaging solutions to our customers, consumers and contribute to a better world."