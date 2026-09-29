As a result of the restructuring of Plastic Energy's shareholding, TotalEnergies has acquired Plastic Energy's 35% interest in the Grandpuits advanced recycling plant. Having already held the other 65% interest in the facility, TotalEnergies has now become the sole owner of the recycling facility. Located in Seine-et-Marne, the facility started production in March 2026 and has an annual capacity to process 15,000 tons of plastic waste.

× Expand TotalEnergies TotalEnergies becomes the sole owner of the Grandpuits advanced plastics recycling plant

The Grandpuits plant transforms hard-to-recycle plastic waste from French households, including waste collected in recycling bins, which is typically sent to landfill or incineration, into a synthetic oil using a pyrolysis process. This process sees waste heated to a high temperature in an oxygen-free environment. It makes it possible to recycle waste that cannot be recycled mechanically, producing circular petrochemical feedstock as a substitute for fossil feedstocks.

Synthetic oil contributes to producing recycled plastics of the same quality as virgin plastics. These materials are compatible with strict requirements, including food contact and medical applications.