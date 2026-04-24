Trioworld has published its Sustainability Report 2025, outlining the company’s progress towards its ambition to “responsibly lead our industry into circularity, together.” The report highlights the high‑performance plastic film solution producer’s milestone year, where it celebrated 60 years of business while investing in the capabilities, partnerships, and systems required to scale circular plastics at an industrial level.

× Expand Trioworld Trioworld publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report

“2025 was about building the foundation for the next decade,” said Andreas Malmberg, CEO of the Trioworld Group. “We expanded our recycling capacity, advanced design‑for‑recycling and high‑PCR solutions and strengthened our global footprint so we can support customers locally as expectations on climate and circularity continue to rise. We have made more progress in one year; we have built stronger capabilities for the years ahead.”

Key highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report:

New Recycling Division and expanded capacity: A dedicated Recycling Division was established to sharpen governance and accelerate circular services. A new recycling facility in Korsberga, Sweden, has increased the Group’s annual recycling capacity.

A dedicated Recycling Division was established to sharpen governance and accelerate circular services. A new recycling facility in Korsberga, Sweden, has increased the Group’s annual recycling capacity. Triocircular circularity service and high ‑quality PCR: Triocircular helps customers close the loop on plastic film. Through tailored partnerships, Trioworld collects used film, recycles it into high‑quality PCR material, and reintroduces it into new film production.

Triocircular helps customers close the loop on plastic film. Through tailored partnerships, Trioworld collects used film, recycles it into high‑quality PCR material, and reintroduces it into new film production. Scaling recycled content with Loop35 and downgauged solutions: Trioworld expanded its Loop35 portfolio to include SafeHood stretch hoods and compression films with 35% PCR content.

Trioworld expanded its Loop35 portfolio to include SafeHood stretch hoods and compression films with 35% PCR content. Design leadership: Last year, the company advanced its design‑for‑recycling program, including new mono‑material coffee packaging and improved availability of design‑for‑recycling alternatives across its range.

Last year, the company advanced its design‑for‑recycling program, including new mono‑material coffee packaging and improved availability of design‑for‑recycling alternatives across its range. Stronger local circularity platform: Acquiring Filmtec in India and preparing a new production site in Indiana, USA, has strengthened Trioworld’s presence in key growth regions as well as shortened and secured supply chains.

Acquiring Filmtec in India and preparing a new production site in Indiana, USA, has strengthened Trioworld’s presence in key growth regions as well as shortened and secured supply chains. Governance and transparency: The report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and fulfils the statutory sustainability reporting requirements applicable to the Group. The company continues to align its work with science‑based climate targets, the UN Global Compact, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Malmberg concluded, “Our progress is the result of collaboration, across our own teams and with customers, recyclers, technology partners and policymakers. The transition to a circular plastics system will take time, but the direction is clear. We are committed to combining high‑performance film solutions with lower climate impact and real circular outcomes.”