Vanden Recycling closes its UK plastic reprocessing facility

Vanden Recycling is closing its UK plastic reprocessing facility. The move aligns with the company’s goals to accelerate global growth and strengthen its position as a trusted technical partner in recycled plastic feedstock acquisition.

The facility accounted for less than 10% of the company’s global operations and was part of Vanden’s early growth in the region. But with international expansion and an increased demand from manufacturers and converters for tailored feedstock solutions, the company is repositioning to better serve its client base.

“The processing facility has been a small but important part of our operations,” said Kevin Thompson, UK Managing Director of Vanden. “However, it does not offer the opportunity to scale in line with our strategic objectives. By redirecting resources to our core trading business, we can concentrate on the areas that offer the greatest growth potential and provide improved service to our key clients.”

Regional expansion

Over the last 18 months, the company has expanded its regional teams and has built a business model that prioritises the supply and demand for recycled plastics. Vanden now plays a key role in helping manufacturers and converters access reliable, specification-matched PCR feedstock across core materials like PET, PP, and HDPE. Vanden provides a one-stop solution for clients seeking quality, consistency, and continuity in recycled plastic inputs by working with every part of the value chain.

“Our clients are under pressure to maintain performance, meet sustainability goals, and secure supply in an unpredictable landscape,” said Damien van Leuven, Director of Vanden. “Our job is to simplify that process by delivering technically suitable, commercially viable feedstock solutions that work for them, now and into the future.”

Looking ahead to the future

As part of the company’s strategy, Vanden is looking to expand its capabilities in advanced recycling feedstock supply. This will help to further enhance the company’s ability to serve its clients requiring specific recycled content for advanced manufacturing applications.

Vanden is well-positioned to support brands looking to create circular supply chains that are resilient, scalable, and aligned with performance and sustainability goals.