Venator awarded Gold Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis for the third year

Venator has once again been awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This places the company in the top 3% of more than 100,000 companies assessed worldwide.

× Expand Venator

Venator scored 80 out of 100 overall, achieving particularly strong results in the Environment (83/100) and Sustainable Procurement (82/100) categories, both marked as having a high positive impact on the overall rating. The company also scored 77/100 for Labor & Human Rights and 76/100 for Ethics, reflecting a balanced and mature approach to corporate social responsibility.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of teams across Venator to embed sustainability into every part of our business,” said Dr Rob Portsmouth, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, EHS and HR. “From reducing our environmental footprint to upholding ethical business practices and responsible sourcing, we are proud to be making a positive impact, both within our industry and beyond.”

EcoVadis evaluates companies based on 21 sustainability criteria grouped into four key themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Venator’s Gold rating signals strong performance across all themes and confirms the company’s ongoing leadership in sustainable business practices.