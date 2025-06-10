Venator hits key waste reduction target six years ahead of schedule

Venator has hit a key sustainability target six years earlier than planned, reducing its generation of non-hazardous waste by nearly 100,000 tonnes – a goal it was aiming to reach by 2030. The achievement was announced in Venator’s 2024 Sustainability Report, which was published on World Environment Day.

× Expand Venator Taken: 16th October 2023 Venator Board of Directors Portraits at Titanium House in Billingham. Image Byline: Dave Charnley Photography.

The 2024 Venator Sustainability Report outlines wider achievements across the company over the past year. Underscoring Venator’s commitment to environmental stewardship, accountability, and long-term value creation, the report provides transparent metrics aligned with global frameworks, such as the GRI – highlighting reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption as well as enhanced circular economy initiatives.

Operational changes and co-product utilisation were pivotal to Venator hitting its non-hazardous waste target early, with efforts made across the business to recover, reuse, and recycle by-products wherever possible. For example, the business achieved 100% beneficial use of non-hazardous waste and co-products at its Huelva, Spain and Uerdingen, Germany sites. In 2024, the business also sold or reused 98% of copperas by-product produced through its PIP plant at Teluk Kalong, Malaysia.

Other achievements, enabled by operational efficiencies and site transition activities, included:

A lower overall waste intensity metric from 0.54 to 0.47 tonnes of waste by tonne of product

A 12.1% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

A continued reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) and sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions

A 21% reduction in total absolute water consumption

A 23.5% decrease in water withdrawal.

In 2024, Venator also set out a staged approach to decarbonising its sites, beginning with its Greatham, UK facility. The business has recently completed a study on the infrastructure required to utilise hydrogen gas as a replacement for natural gas on-site. If it were to be implemented, this investment would make Greatham one of, if not the, lowest carbon footprint manufacturing plants in the titanium dioxide industry.

Other highlights included:

A second Ecovadis Gold Award, putting Venator in the top 5% of all companies assessed globally

Launching a series of TMP- and TME-free pigments for plastics and coatings applications

Developing a new methodology to assess sustainability performance and SDG contributions

Completing a double materiality assessment to strengthen governance and risk management

Launching the Venator Product Carbon Footprint (V-PCF) tool

Bryan Snell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Venator, said: “Throughout 2024, we laid a solid foundation for driving performance across our sustainability strategy – enhancing our data capture and reporting processes as we move towards a more stable and resilient future. In this transitional year, we also achieved several significant milestones that underscore our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Our latest Sustainability Report shows the progress we are making against our 2030 targets and the work we are undertaking to create lasting value for our organization and our stakeholders. Thank you to everyone that is on this journey with us.”