Versalis unveils Hoop plant for the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste

Eni’s chemical company, Versalis, has unveiled its demonstration plant, based on Hoop, at its Mantua site. Hoop is the company’s proprietary technology for the chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste. Complementing mechanical recycling, the technology enables the conversion of mixed plastic waste into feedstock that can be used in the production of new plastic materials.

Versalis unveils Hoop demo plant at Mantua site.

The Hoop solution was developed in collaboration with the Italian engineering firm S.R.S. (Servizi di Ricerche e Sviluppo). The pair combines a high-thermal-performance pyrolysis reactor with Versalis’ knowledge of polymer property analysis and production process optimisation by utilising AI systems. As a result, the duo was able to provide a solution that can achieve high material recovery yields as well as improved flexibility in terms of input materials.

The construction of the Hoop demonstration plant started in October 2023. The facility occupies an area of around 5,000 square metres within the Mantua site. More than 25 specialised contractors with a daily average workforce of roughly 70 people were involved in the construction phase.

The plant can process 6,000 tonnes of secondary raw material per year and validate the technology application on an industrial scale. Under the Memorandum of Understanding on the Eni-Versalis Chemical Transformation Plan, which was signed last March with the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), a 40,000-tonne facility is planned for the Priolo site in Sicily.

“Today we are giving further substance and value to circularity, one of the pillars of Versalis’ transformation plan”, said Adriano Alfani, CEO of Versalis. “The Hoop plant we are opening today is a symbol of the path we are following – harnessing innovation to reshape our business through new industrial initiatives based on circularity, biochemistry and specialisation, in pursuit of increased sustainability. We are committed to addressing all three of sustainability's core dimensions: environmental, social and economic.”

SC-HOOP is the only Italian large-scale project to be awarded funding in the 2023 EU Innovation Fund call. Established by the European Commission, the Fund supports innovative low-carbon technologies.