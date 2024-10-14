Alternative recycling streams drive EPS packaging’s 30% recycling rate in North America

The Resource Recycling Systems (RRS)'s new recycling survey reports that more than 168 million pounds of expanded polystyrene (EPS) transport packaging were diverted from landfills in 2022. This reflects a 31% recycling rate in North America.

× Expand EPS

EPS recycling mostly occurs through business-to-business (B2B) systems and alternative channels, rather than traditional curb-side programmes for consumers.

Post-consumer materials are products generated by households or commercial, industrial and institutional facilities and can no longer be used for their intended purpose.

As Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of the EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA) states, “Because EPS recycling primarily occurs behind the scenes with independent contracts to supply recycled content feedstock and overseas sales of EPS recyclate, many people don’t realize how much is actually being recycled. The fact that we’re diverting such a significant amount of material from landfills shows the real impact of these channels, which aren’t as visible to the public as curbside recycling.”

The alternative streams that drive EPS recycling keep growing, with the industry investing $185 million in recycled content resin technologies. Approximately 79 million pounds of capacity are currently operational, with an additional 150 million pounds in the works.

This has brought growing demand for recycled content EPS, used in rigid polystyrene applications like picture frames, coat hangers, and as a concrete aggregate. It's also present in many end markets like building and construction materials, safety helmets, automotive applications, new packaging and furniture.

“EPS is being recycled in increasing quantities, and the growth in access and infrastructure points to more progress ahead,” adds Bowers. “With continued innovation and investment, EPS recycling can significantly contribute to a more sustainable economy. We encourage businesses and communities to tap into these expanding opportunities.”