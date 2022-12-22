Amcor and Licella to collaborate to deliver Australian recycling plant

Amcor Australia & New Zealand has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australian-based technology company, Licella Holdings, to invest in one of Australia's first plastic advanced recycling facilities.

Both companies believe the agreement supports Amcor and Licella's commitment to creating a local circular economy for soft plastics in Australia and they claim it helps advance Amcor's target to achieve 30% recycled content across its portfolio by 2030.

Located in Melbourne, during stage one of the proposed facility, the companies expect to process 20,000 tonnes per annum of waste plastic utilising Licella's Cat-HTR technology, relying on collections activities to divert soft plastic waste from landfill or incineration.

Amcor ANZ and Licella previously collaborated on Licella's Feasibility Study, which validated a local supply chain for food-grade recycled soft plastic and demonstrates the economic and environmental benefits of the proposed facility.

Mike Cash, President, Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, said: "We are proud to be able to help deliver a local supply of food-grade recycled content that can enable more customers to participate in a circular economy."

Dr Len Humphreys, Chief Executive Officer, Licella Holdings added: "Licella and Amcor share a vision for a more sustainable future for plastic. We are delighted to partner with Amcor as we develop our first Australian advanced recycling facility, with our Cat-HTR™ technology that enables soft plastic to be repeatedly recycled into food-grade post-consumer recycled content, which is rapidly increasing in demand both locally and globally."