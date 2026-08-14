Amcor achieves RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification (EN15343) for selected specifications of its Bontite Sustane stretch film. These films contain post‑consumer recycled (PCR) content and are supporting customers preparing for the changes to the UK Plastics Packaging Tax (PPT) in 2027.

× Expand Amcor Amcor achieves RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification

Bontite is a range of blown LLDPE stretch wrap films designed to secure and stabilise palletised goods during transit. They combine the toughness of blown film with the clarity of cast film, delivering high holding force, puncture resistance, and stretch performance.

The RecyClass certification verifies that used recycled plastics are independently audited, fully traceable throughout production, and align with recognised European standards. This will help customers prepare for UK PPT changes coming next year.

“Certification strengthens customer confidence that their packaging choices support compliance with evolving regulation,” said Gabriele Ditsch, Sales Director at Amcor. “Our certified Bontite Sustane stretch films provide independent assurance of recycled content claims and reinforce Amcor’s ability to scale verified PCR solutions across industrial and secondary packaging.”

Bontite stretch films can be used in beverage, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods applications, where securing pallet loads, ensuring efficient operations, and product protection are critical. Additionally, this solution also helps to balance operational requirements with sustainability objectives. Independent RecyClass certification offers confidence that recycled content claims are robust and transparent throughout the supply chain.

RecyClass certification has been confirmed across a range of Amcor’s flexible packaging solutions manufactured at UK sites in Ardeer, Bromborough and Winsford. There have also been additional certifications at Steinfeld, Germany; Hardenberg, Netherlands; Roeselare, Belgium; and Zdzieszowice, Poland.