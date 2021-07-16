AO open 'rework' facility to give new lease of life to returned appliances

AO has opened a new ‘rework’ facility to give returned appliances a new lease of life. Operating out of its ‘Latchford’ warehouse in Crewe, appliances returned by customers will be thoroughly tested with the aim of reselling them.

Since opening last month, the facility is currently handling approximately 900 appliances a week, including washing machines, fridges and TVs from a range of well-known manufacturers, that if not reworked may have ended up never being used. Once safety tested, cleaned and repackaged, the appliances are sold for a reduced price on the AO Outlet Ebay shop, available for delivery to all UK postcodes.

Mark Rothwell, Head of Outlet Sales at AO, said: “Our engineers take the time to thoroughly test these appliances 3 to 4 times so we can guarantee that they’re as good as new for future customers. At AO, we believe that reuse is the best form of recycling, so we’re really pleased to offer a new facility to support the second-hand market while also offering some great bargains for our customers.”

The new facility has created several roles for talented engineers in the local area and AO has ambitious plans to launch apprenticeships in this area and external levy approved training in the near future.

Ben Swift joined the team straight from college, working as a runner transporting appliances around the workshop, while being tutored outside work by his senior teammates. After sharing his ambition to become an engineer, AO trained him up to work in the new facility.

Michael Owen, Rework Production Manager at AO Logistics, said: “In the last few months, Ben has proved to be an invaluable member of the team with new as well as more experienced engineers approaching him for advice. We have now given him a contract to recognise his efforts and look forward to seeing the growth of his skillsets over the coming years.”

Crewe is also home to AO Logistics’ head office and two other distribution centres, Alpha & Omega. AO acquired the two-person delivery company in 2009, and it now offers delivery seven days a week on all items.