Avient launches its ColorMatrix Amosorb Oxyloop portfolio

Avient Corporation has announced the introduction of the first grade in its new ColorMatrix Amosorb Oxyloop portfolio of oxygen scavengers, ColorMatrix Amosorb Oxyloop-1. Formulated to enhance the recycling capabilities of Polyethene Terephthalate (PET) packaging, the oxygen scavenging additive offers a solution that helps extend shelf life, meet sustainability goals, and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy.

The material solution provider’s Oxyloop-1 grade has been endorsed by the European Platform for Bottle Packaging (EPBP) for bottle-to-bottle recyclability for the coloured recycled stream. By obtaining this recognition, Avient can meet the high industry standards regarding recyclability. Additionally, the non-nylon-based product is compatible with recycled polyethene terephthalate (rPET).

ColorMatrix Amosorb Oxyloop-1 can deliver improved oxygen scavenging performance, even with up to 100% rPET content. As a result, packing applications for products including juices, vitamin drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas, and specific dairy products maintain their freshness and shelf life.

With enhanced bottle clarity, this additive can be used in monolayer or multi-layer bottle structures and transparent applications that need a high-quality solution to support recyclability. The lack of nylon in this formulation minimises yellowing in the transparent recycling stream, preserving the bottle’s aesthetic appeal.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ColorMatrix Amosorb Oxyloop-1 grade to the market,” said Dr Antonello Decortes, Global Product Platform Manager at Avient Corporation. “This new Oxyloop technology represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and circularity. By enhancing the recyclability of PET packaging, we are helping brand owners and converters achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their environmental impact.”