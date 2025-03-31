Balcones Recycling promotes recycling in Phoenix and surrounding areas

Balcones Recycling, a Circular Services company, is providing recycling services to businesses in Phoenix and surrounding areas. The recycling specialist aims to help businesses maximise diversion, recover valuable materials, and accelerate Phoenix’s zero-waste goals. This move builds on Balcones’ presence as the operator of both of Phoenix’s material recovery facilities (MRFs) that are dedicated to processing residential recyclables.

× Expand Balcones Recycling Balcones Recycling, a Circular Services company, promotes recycling in Phoenix.

Providing comprehensive, full-service recycling solutions for all sizes of businesses in the greater Phoenix area, Balcones can help its partners turn their recyclables (e.g., cardboard, paper, plastics, and metals) into valuable commodities. The company aims to keep materials out of landfills, while also offering advisory services to help businesses identify opportunities to recover more materials. This will help them to achieve optimal financial and environmental benefits.

“Phoenix has long been a leader in sustainability, and we're excited to take our partnership with the City and local businesses to the next level,” said Brent Hildebrand, President of Operations at Balcones Recycling. “By expanding our services, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to keep valuable materials in circulation and out of landfills.”

With over thirty years of experience, Balcones Recycling is well-known for enhancing operational efficiency in material recovery. The company is continuing to work towards its goals of advancing circular solutions, building stronger local recycling programs, and helping communities and businesses retain valuable materials via circulation.