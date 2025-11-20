Biffa helps ReBorn launch new household food bins

Biffa and ReBorn have been collaborating on reducing consumers' reliance on virgin plastic homeware. The UK alone throws away almost 70 million homeware items every year, mostly containing imported virgin materials. ReBorn’s products are made using 100% Biffa recycled plastic. Now, the company is launching a new product designed to help households prepare for the Simpler Recycling rules, which come into effect on March 31, 2026.

These regulations will see Local Authorities supplying food and expanded recycling services to households to boost recycling rates in England. From March 31st, food waste will be collected separately across the country, with ReBorn’s new food bin helping to simplify how households separate food waste in their kitchens.

“Simpler Recycling is an important step forward for household waste management,” said Amy Hooper, Head of Innovation at Biffa. “Our role is to ensure that the materials people separate at home can be transformed into something new and useful. Working with ReBorn shows how high-quality recycled polymers can support innovation, reduce carbon and help the UK build a more sustainable manufacturing base.”

ReBorn Founder and CEO Brian Walmsley added, “We wanted to prove that homeware made from recycled materials could match the style and quality of anything made from virgin plastic. By working with Biffa, we’re able to use UK-sourced recycled plastic to make products that are not only sustainable but genuinely useful to households preparing for the next stage of recycling reform.”

Understanding the circular supply chain

At Biffa Polymers in Redcar, post-industrial plastic waste is shredded, cleaned, and melted into recycled polypropylene pellets. ReBorn utilises these pellets in its manufacturing process, offering a high-quality, UK-made alternative to virgin plastic.

Then the recycled pellets are moulded into a variety of high-end kitchen and bathroom products at ReBorn’s manufacturing site, with every stage of production occurring in the UK. This limits transport emissions, shortens supply chains, and ensures traceability.

This results in a fully circular process, with UK waste plastic collected and turned into durable, attractive homeware that supports recycling at home.

About the new bins

The compact flexible-plastic SquishBin and the Food Waste Bin are made from 100% recycled polypropylene from Biffa’s Redcar plant. When the bins approach the end of their life, they are fully recyclable. Analysis by Brunel University proves that by manufacturing locally and using recycled materials, ReBorn’s process reduces carbon emissions by around 79%.

The bins will be available through UK retailers including John Lewis, Next, Dunelm, and B&Q.