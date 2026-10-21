Borouge International expands its European mechanical recycling capacity at its sites in Niedergebra, Germany, and Wildon, Austria. This will strengthen its ability to meet the growing demand for mechanically recycled polyolefins produced in Europe. Customers will be able to secure more reliable access to circular materials driven by brand preference, evolving regulatory requirements like the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and supply resilience needs.

× Expand Borouge International Borouge International expands its European recycling capacity

Borouge International Niedergebra is looking to increase its annual output of recycled mixed polyolefin (rPO) materials by around 9 kilotonnes. The facility transforms post-consumer mixed polyolefin waste into valuable, recycled materials for various rigid applications. Whereas Borouge International Wildon hopes annual recycled polyethene (rPE) output will increase by up to 5 kilotonnes, supporting the growing demand for recycled materials, particularly for flexible packaging applications. Borouge International Elin Pelin in Bulgaria produces over 20 kilotonnes of premium-quality grades of post-consumer recycled polypropylene (rPP) annually, completing Borouge International’s European mechanical recycling portfolio.

“Circular materials are a strategic resource for Europe and around the world, not only to meet sustainability and regulatory requirements, but also to strengthen industrial competitiveness, brand differentiation and supply resilience,” said Dirk Langhammer, Senior Vice President Circular Solutions, Borouge International. “The investments in our European recycling platform give an even larger range of customers more reliable access to circular polyolefin solutions, from premium Borcycle grades to fit-for-purpose Recleo materials tailored to diverse applications.”