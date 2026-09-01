Carbios celebrates 100th batch milestone at its industrial demonstration plant

Carbios expands its licensing offering to the textile sector following the completion of the 100th trial batch at its Clermont-Ferrand demonstration plant. The extension of licensing to the textile market expands the addressable market for the company’s biorecycling technology, diversifying its customer base.

× Expand Carbios Carbios celebrates 100 batch milestone at its industrial demonstration plant

“Reaching the milestone of 100 batches confirms the robustness and industrial maturity of our technology,” said Benoît Grenot, CEO of Carbios. “Following the demonstration of our ability to process PET packaging waste and deploy this technology through licensing, we have now validated its application to complex textile waste streams. This achievement enables us to extend our licensing offering to the global textile market and meet the growing demand for scalable, circular recycling solutions.”

Since 2025, Carbios has been advancing the extension of its enzymatic biorecycling process to the treatment of textile waste rich in PET polyester fibres, with the results demonstrating progress towards the commercialisation of licenses for textiles containing PET polyester fibres. The performance Carbios has achieved confirms the process’ robustness, delivering over 95% conversion within 24 hours on complex textile waste streams. Yields achieved by this process allow for the production of virgin-quality monomers equivalent to those obtained from packaging waste. The completion of the 100 batches enables the processing, under industrial conditions, of all types of PET waste streams, from packaging and textile sources.