Carbios gears up for global commercialisation of its PET biorecycling technology

Carbios, a company that facilitates the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, claims it is now ‘geared up’ for the global commercialisation of its PET biorecycling technology.

× Expand Carbios gears up to expand operations

The ongoing operations in its demonstration unit in Clermont-Ferrand and the advanced engineering study for its first commercial plant (due to be commissionned in 2025) define the engineering basis and operational guidelines for units to be operated under license agreements. The company claims from technology promotion with the Technical Information Summary to project development with a specific Process Design Package and Process Book, future Carbios licensees will be handed all necessary process documentation to reliably engineer, procure, construct and operate their PET biorecycling plants under stringent HSE1 standards.

Carbios claims PET producers and chemical companies are natural potential customers for a technology that allows a true circularity for PET with alternative feedstock to petro-sourced monomers, and that is fully compatible with existing polymerization plants.

By providing value to all possible sources of PET feedstock including complex plastic packaging and textile waste, Carbios also aims to reach out to other players in the value chain such as waste management companies and public entities. Carbios says its technology also provides a solution to brand owners in order to meet growing regulatory requirements as well as their own ambitious sustainability objectives for the inclusion of r-PET in their products and packaging.

Stéphane Ferreira, Chief Business Officer of Carbios said: “As the leading company in the industrialization of biorecyling technology, Carbios is keen to bring its solution for plastic and textile circularity at scale to partners around the world. Wherever there is plastic use, there is a need for eco-responsible recycling. At Carbios, we are ready to deploy our biorecycling technology and contribute concretely to the circular economy of plastic.”

The new industrial milestone complements the collaborations with brand owners within Carbios’ two consortiums, and the exclusive long-term partnership with Novozymes.

Lionel Arras, Industrial Development Director of Carbios added:“With the engineering documentation now made available, we have reached a new industrial milestone on schedule in the deployment of our PET biorecycling technology.”

Frédéric Alarcon, Licensing Manager of Carbios concluded: “Putting this documentation together is a significant achievement and I thank all our engineering teams from our demonstration and reference units for their hard work.”