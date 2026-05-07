Countrystyle Recycling has demonstrated its commitment to investment by breaking ground on a new waste transfer site in the Ashford area. The company is Kent’s largest independent waste management firm, with this latest milestone expanding Countrystyle Recycling's presence across the county.

× Expand Countrystyle Recycling Countrystyle Recycling breaks ground on new waste transfer facility

The facility has been designed with both the company’s and third-party customers’ operational needs in mind, with the site aiming to represent a purpose-built solution tailored towards modern waste management.

The company is extending its operations into East Kent, with the aim of providing a more flexible and responsive service to customers, while also reducing carbon mileage across its collection and haulage routes. Additionally, the site will:

Increase its capacity to sort and segregate waste streams.

Maximise the volume of materials that can be reclaimed or recycled.

Minimise what goes to general waste.

The facility is on three acres and features two weighbridges to ensure the company is fully compliant and prepared for the upcoming digital waste tracking legislation, due later this year. Additionally, the site boasts a state-of-the-art fire suppression system within the main waste sheds. Fed by a 500,000-litre water tank at the rear of the building, the system utilises infrared cameras to continuously monitor each bay for heat and smoke. Following detection, the ceiling-mounted water cannon will automatically deploy to suppress any fire.