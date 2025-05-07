Cross the Panama Canal using a recycled plastic bridge

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex), the Panama Canal, and the Botellas de Amor Foundation have teamed up to launch a new pedestrian bridge in the Watershed of the Panama Canal. Built using over three tones of recycled plastic, the project aimed to prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills, rivers, and the ocean. As a result, the trio created a bridge to help enhance the quality of life for the communities in the area while also protecting the natural environment.

× Expand Bladex Bladex and the Panama Canal: An Alliance Transforming Plastic Waste into Progress for Communities

Measuring 81 metres in length, the bridge connects four communities and aims to improve the mobility and safety of over 300 people. Considering the diverse social, environmental, and economic challenges seen in Latin America, the pedestrian bridge symbolises that change can come about by creating partnerships and alliances, with environmental and sustainable development achievable.

“With every step taken on this bridge, we reaffirm that waste can become a solution and that a true commitment to sustainability has the power to transform lives,” said Jessica Janson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Social Investment at Bladex.

Jorge Salas, CEO of Bladex, added, “The purpose of Bladex is to build bridges between Latin America and the world to support the development of our clients and the region. Projects like this are an extension of that purpose brought to life within communities and form part of our contribution toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and human future for our region.”

About the project

Forming part of Bladex’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy, the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable development in Panama and the surrounding region. This is the second bridge of its type to be delivered by the institution with the first inaugurated in 2023 in the Kosovo community of Puerto Caimito, Panama.

The bridge utilises plastic profiles manufactured by Fundación Botellas de Amor, constructed using recycled materials, with operational and logistical support of the Panama Canal. Collection campaigns, environmental awareness initiatives, and volunteer activities were also part of the project, led by Bladex and the Panama Canal.

“For the Panama Canal, being part of this project is a source of pride. It reflects our commitment to the environment and to the communities within the Panama Canal Watershed,” concluded Ilya Espino de Marotta, Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal.

The Watershed of the Panama Canal is important to the world as it’s the source of water that operates the Canal. Critical for global maritime navigation, the Canal facilitates the transit of ships between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, working to connect 170 countries through 180 maritime routes. Additionally, it helps to supply drinking water for the Panamanian population.