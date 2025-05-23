Diamond Infrastructure Solutions set to recycle waste CO2 emissions

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions (Diamond) has announced an agreement with Again. The Dow Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management joint venture is set to build “a first-of-its-kind plant” to recycle CO 2 emissions from an on-site tenant in the Texas City Industrial Park. This recycled waste can then be converted into sustainable chemicals, fertilisers, and the building blocks for products like plastics and other materials like acetic acid (used in adhesives, solvents, plastics, textiles, and cosmetics).

“We are thrilled to welcome Again to our Texas City site. This partnership is an important step in our mission to offer world-class infrastructure services and support sustainable industrial growth,” said Ed Noack, CEO of Diamond Infrastructure Solutions. “With strategic locations across the U.S. Gulf Coast and a comprehensive suite of utility services, we aim to provide our customers with exceptional operational reliability and the opportunity to access premier industrial sites.”

Additionally, Diamond will lease land to Again to ensure competitive, reliable services and utilities under long-term agreements. Again has started the construction of its new facility at the Texas City site. The company’s carbon transformation technology aligns with Diamond’s vision “of a sustainable future,” with its technology set to enhance supply chain resilience while also reducing carbon emissions.

Max Kufner, Co-Founder of Again, added, “The launch of our first U.S. - based CO₂ transformation facility in Texas City is a significant moment for Again and a major step forward in our mission to decarbonise chemical production and strengthen industrial supply chains. We are excited to partner with Diamond Infrastructure Solutions on this project and to tap into their long-standing industrial expertise and operational excellence to make this new facility a success.”