Schoeller Allibert UK launches dedicated taskforce to support chemical sector sustainability

Schoeller Allibert, a leading UK manufacturer and supplier of returnable and recyclable plastic packaging solutions to the chemical supply sector, has announced the creation of a dedicated sustainability task force in the UK to guide and advise customers on evolving regulatory measures regarding plastic packaging.

Noel Lynott

Designed to support chemical manufacturers and suppliers navigating the changing legislative waters, the new group will support Schoeller Allibert UK customers through important changes affecting the supply chain, including the UK Plastic Tax, Extended Producer Responsibility (‘EPR’) reforms and European Packaging Levies. The task force underpins the company’s core motivating force of moving chemical logistics from an insular, linear and fractured process to a robust and circular closed-loop system.

The task force, which will focus on the UK legislative environment and will be in close contact and aligned with Schoeller Allibert’s corporate sustainability strategy, will draw on individuals throughout the business to ensure that a holistic view of sustainability remains front and centre.

Further strengthening Schoeller Allibert’s sustainability strategy, the business has recently appointed Britta Wyss Bisang as Group Global Sustainability Director. With a strong 20+ year track record of developing sustainability programmes across large international supply chains, Britta will help Schoeller Allibert deliver on its ambitious long-term sustainability drive and support global customers seeking to reduce waste and CO 2 emissions.

Noel Lynott, Country Sales Manager at Schoeller Allibert UK, explained: “It’s clear that for chemical brands operating today, supply chain sustainability is becoming an ever more complex arena, particularly in terms of packaging legislation. For many, it feels like many big upheavals at once, so it’s no wonder brands are looking for extra guidance and support, particularly as resources are stretched to meet the demands of high volume and speed, all while operating safely with reduced head counts.

“For our business, a dedicated task force is a very natural evolution of our offering. We’re always looking at how we can better serve our customers and continue delivering excellence through the chemical supply chain - we thrive on being a sustainability partner with a solid grip of regulatory changes. We’re proactively taking away many of the environmental pressure points that are currently troubling chemical suppliers and supporting the creation of a circular economy. We do this with more than just our comprehensive product range, we can use our extensive combined knowledge and experience, too.”

Alongside its versatile collection of nestable and stackable containers and dollies, Schoeller Allibert UK offers ChemiFlow®, a 100 per cent plastic UN-approved IBS designed specifically for the challenges of chemical manufacturing, replete with safety and efficiency innovations.

The business is offering the service and guidance of its sustainability task force to customers across its key markets, including chemical manufacturing and supply, retail, industrial manufacturing, food processing, warehousing and logistics.

Noel concluded: “One of the main roadblocks today is that chemical suppliers are operating with fewer resources but are expected to maintain high volumes, speed, safety and accuracy. Naturally, many simply don’t have the time or resources to figure out the changing legislative demands on the supply chain on top of this. Our key message is that the complex can be made simple. With the creation of our sustainability task force, we draw on years of real-world expertise from our team, in order to help our customers make smarter decisions today and future proof their supply chains.”