Dow/Plastogaz partnership simplifying waste-to-feedstock process

Materials science giant Dow and Switzerland-based tech start-up Plastogaz SA have announced a strategic investment which will help simplify the process of converting plastic waste to feedstock.

Plastogaz’s proprietary catalytic hydrocracking technology solution is said to be more efficient and less energy intensive than some current forms of advanced recycling, which requires highly controlled steps before plastic waste is converted to the high-quality hydrocarbons and thereby virgin-like plastics. The Swiss technology is designed simplify the process from waste to circular feedstock and then circular polymers. The start-up aims to increase carbon-yields whilst minimising energy needs. Both companies agree that the investment from Dow will accelerate commercialisation.

Advanced recycling has the proven ability to recycle traditionally hard to recycle plastics such as flexible packaging. Consumers have long been informed by local government recycling facilities that such products are ‘unrecyclable’; projects of this kind, if successful, could therefore be a game-changer for both the consumer and the environment.

Products recycled using the advanced recycling process may also be suitable for use in food-contact packaging, and the number of times a material can be recycled is infinite.

Global giant’s such as Dow are loathe to overlook the strategic importance of grass-roots innovation. Keith Cleason, Dow’s Business Vice President of Olefins, Aromatics and Alternatives, said: “This is an important strategic step for Dow and advances our commitment to create circular plastics with the lowest possible CO2 footprint. We are excited to continue to collaborate with innovative start-ups like Plastogaz.”

Plastogaz Founder Felix Bobbink added: “We want to change the way the world thinks about plastics – not as something to throw away, but as a product that can be used over and over again, sustainably and without damaging our natural environment. If we want to make long lasting change, we need to work with like-minded and ambitious partners like Dow who have the potential to scale our technology.”

Lost plastic waste is valued at up to $120bn per year according to the World Economic Forum. By deploying technology capable of recycling more plastics and creating the ingredients for a circular plastics economy, this partnership hopes to offer dramatically reduced global plastic waste and the emissions it creates.