EcoRecord production begins for the US market

Sonopress has started the production of the world’s first long-playing (LP) record made from recyclable PET, EcoRecord, for the US market. This is a major milestone in sustainable music production. Indorama Ventures is supporting the innovation by supplying the speciality PET resin that provides high-fidelity audio performance in the EcoRecord format to Sonopress in Charlotte, North Carolina. The US launch follows the European debut with albums for Liam Gallagher & John Squire, Ed Sheeran and Marina.

EcoRecord produced from specialty PET resin supplied by Indorama Ventures

With enhanced recyclability, EcoRecord also eliminates the need for natural gas and steam in production, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 85% in the manufacturing process compared to traditional PVC vinyl.

“We want to lead the music industry in offering sustainable alternatives while preserving the audio quality that listeners expect,” said Sven Deutschmann, CEO of Sonopress. “EcoRecord is a huge step in that direction — made possible through close collaboration with trusted partners like Indorama Ventures, whose speciality co-polymer materials meet the technical and sustainability standards this format demands.”

Indorama Ventures’ speciality PET resin boasts enhanced clarity, mechanical strength, and moldability, which are all essential for high-quality audio playback. The material was also designed to work with Sonopress’s advanced high-pressure injection moulding systems. In addition to the performance benefits, Indorama Venutres was also selected for its strong regional and global presence.

“This collaboration with Sonopress demonstrates the expanding potential of our innovative speciality PET in new applications,” said Marc Potemans, Head of Speciality Chemicals in Indorama Ventures’ Combined PET segment. “We’re proud to support Sonopress in their vision for a more sustainable music industry — aligning with our own commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.”

Sonopress has an initial annual production capacity of approximately one million EcoRecords in the U.S., with further expansion in the North American market expected.