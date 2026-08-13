Endolys Ltd secures planning approval for a £125 million plastic film recycling facility in Darlington. This is one of the UK’s largest advanced recycling projects and will regenerate the former Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Works site on Yarm Road. The project will create up to 120 skilled jobs and establish a major new circular economy hub for the Northeast.

× Expand Endolys Ltd Endolys Ltd secures planning approval for £125M plastic film recycling facility

“Planning approval is a major milestone for Endolys and for advanced recycling in the UK,” said Mark Leggett, CEO of Endolys. “We’re creating skilled jobs, regenerating an iconic industrial site and delivering infrastructure that will recycle plastic film that currently has few viable recycling options. This project demonstrates that the UK can lead the transition to a more circular plastics economy.”

Planning approval allows installation of 12 advanced pyrolysis units. With £60 million funding already secured for Phase One, which will deliver the first six units, operations are expected to begin before the end of the year.

Subject to an Environmental Permit from the Environment Agency, the completed facility will process up to 120,000 tonnes of plastic film each year, producing around 80,000 tonnes of recycled pyrolysis oil. Additionally, independent analysis shows the project could prevent around 170,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.