Enva announces its £7.5 million investment in a new Small Domestic Appliance (SDA) processing and fridge compressor recycling facility at its Stourbridge site. The move will strengthen the UK’s capacity for compliant WEEE treatment. Expected to open in January 2027, the fully redeveloped site will deliver 25,000 tonnes per annum of SDA processing capacity, with the potential to increase to 35,000 tonnes.

× Expand Enva Enva invests £7.5M into its SDA processing and fridge compressor recycling facility

“This investment marks a major step forward in closing the UK’s gap in compliant SDA treatment capacity. Our new facility brings together best-in-class technology to maximise the recovery of critical raw materials,” said Barry Phillips, Managing Director, e-Waste, Plastics & Glass at Enva. “By introducing fully automated fridge compressor processing in the UK, we’re not only responding to regulatory change but also ensuring high-value materials like copper are recovered at exceptional purity and retained within the domestic supply chain. This is a practical step towards a more circular and resource-efficient future for WEEE processing.”

The new facility will deploy Best Available Technique (BAT) processes, including:

Segregated external storage for incoming SDA.

Pre-pick systems for battery removal.

Advanced automated separation targeting high-value materials like non-ferrous metals and printed circuit boards.

Reduced manual handling through a highly automated process.

This marks the change from legacy models focused on bulk shredding and volume throughput, allowing more targeted material recovery and improved environmental outcomes. The Stourbridge facility will increase the company’s total SDA recycling capacity across the UK and Ireland to over 80,000 tonnes per annum.

About the Stourbridge facility

The site will be the only facility in the UK capable of fully compliant, end-to-end processing of fridge compressors, producing 99% pure copper as a high-quality output material. The addition of a fully automated processing line will provide efficient recovery of critical raw materials, like copper and aluminium. This new capability represents a reduced reliance on export markets, ensuring valuable materials are retained within the UK.

Recovered materials will be utilised across Enva’s wider network and will be processed into high-quality recycled plastic compounds and various secondary raw materials. These outputs support the transition to a more circular economy and help reduce reliance on finite natural resources.