Enva invests a further £9.5M in its UK fridge recycling infrastructure, increasing its overall treatment capacity to over 2.3 million appliances, or 100,000+ tonnes a year. This significantly strengthens domestic fridge recycling provision. The new investment will see Enva install a new fridge recycling line at its Grantham facility, adding around 8,000 tonnes of annual processing capability when it becomes fully operational in February 2028.

× Expand Enva Enva invests £9.5M In its UK fridge recycling infrastructure

The new line replaces older technology and will be installed alongside Enva's existing fridge processing operation. This ensures there is no interruption to customer services or reduction in treatment capability during the development.

The Grantham project significantly increases the scale and resilience of its UK e-waste recycling infrastructure. This includes the company's new 124,000 sq. ft fridge recycling facility at Crossways Commercial Park in Dartford. Designed to process around 35,000 tonnes of WEEE and fridges annually, the facility will use advanced recycling technology capable of recovering over 98% of fridge components. The new Grantham line will use the same technology.

The increase in domestic treatment capacity removes the potential need to export appliances to Europe for recycling, ensuring valuable recovered materials remain within the UK resource economy.

Barry Phillips, Managing Director, e-Waste & Glass at Enva, said:

“Over the past year, the UK fridge recycling market has experienced significant pressure on available treatment capacity. We have supported customers with practical short-term solutions while continuing to invest in the permanent infrastructure the UK needs. The new Grantham line represents another important part of that investment. Together with the new facility at Dartford, it will significantly increase our ability to process fridges here in the UK and provide customers with reliable, long-term treatment which effectively resolves the capacity problem experienced in 2026. Importantly, we are continuing to support customers while that new infrastructure is being developed. The additional storage provides a temporary solution with a clear onward treatment route, rather than simply moving the problem further down the line. The investments form part of Enva's continuing programme to strengthen its UK e-waste recycling network, increase domestic treatment capability and recover greater quantities of valuable materials from end-of-life electrical equipment, supporting the transition to a more circular economy.”