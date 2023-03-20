Fertility wellness brand OVUM launches fully recyclable pregnancy test

Fertility wellness brand OVUM has launched what it says is the world’s first fully recyclable pregnancy test.

× Expand Recycling

The company says the impact of regular early testing was a key factor in developing the pregnancy tests and providing a product that was not only environmentally friendly, but cost-friendly too.

The entire test, its wrapper and the desiccant are fully recyclable. Users are simply required to put the tests in the prepaid envelope provided in each box of tests and post them to the fertility organisation's recycling partner, Enval.

OVUM acknowledges that its tests still introduce new plastic. As a result, the fertility brand is committed to removing twice as much plastic from the environment than it creates and has been certified as ‘plastic negative’ by rePurpose Global, the world’s leading plastic action platform.

Co-Founder of OVUM, and Pro Endurance Athlete, Jenny Wordsworth said: “For too long, the woman who is trying to conceive has been ignored, so we’re proud to announce the launch of the UK’s first and only fully recyclable midstream pregnancy test. This launch marks the end of pregnancy tests ending in landfill, and this product is destined to become a best-in-class and a clear disruptor brand to Clearblue.”

Dr. Kat Joseph, Chief Medical Officer at OVUM, added: “This launch is the culmination of 10 months of work, and our team couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved. We hold ourselves to the highest standards at OVUM, so securing FDA approval was vital as their performance criteria for the accuracy of early detection tests are stricter than those in the UK. We know our customers want to test as early as possible, and with our tests, they can confidently do so.”