Give it up for the Plastic Revolution

At Interplas 2026, BP&R spoke with Tristan Hessing, Founder, and Gill Barker, Marketing Manager at Future Makers UK, about the Plastic Revolution projects and their impact across the industry.

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[GD] What inspired Future Makers to involve schools, colleges and universities in the Plastic Revolution projects?

[TH] A big part of the inspiration came from becoming a parent. Watching children grow up makes you realise how important it is to get the messaging right. Unfortunately, much of the public conversation focuses on avoiding plastic altogether, but we know the reality is moch more nuanced. I felt there was a need for a new narrative – one that helps young people understand why plastics exist, how different types of plastics work and how responsible use and recycling can create positive and high-value outcomes. Education is where that change begins.

[GD] Tell us about the Plastic Revolution projects. What do they entail?

[TH] Plastic Revolution is a hands-on educational programme. Schools collect plastic materials, and students learn about the entire recycling journey, from collection and sorting to granulating, processing and manufacturing. What’s powerful is that the material comes back to them as something tangible. It might become a bird box, a planter, furniture, coasters or other practical products for the school environment. That visibility is incredibly important. Most people put something into a recycling bin and never see what happens next. Children often hear conflicting stories about whether recycling works. By showing them the complete process, we build trust and understanding. When students can physically see their waste transformed into something useful, the learning becomes real. Plastic Revolution is about making circularity visible. When learners can follow the journey from collection to creation, they begin to understand the value of materials differently and develop a sense of ownership over the outcomes they create.

[GD] How do children respond?

[GB] Children are incredibly receptive to new ideas, particularly at primary school age, which is where we’ve focused most of our efforts so far. They’re also the most impressionable. Educating them means we’re also indirectly educating parents, guardians and teachers. At the beginning of a workshop, we’ll ask what they think about plastic. The responses are often negative or dismissive. They see it as something disposable, to be thrown away. But once we show them examples of recycled products and explain the process, their creativity explodes. Suddenly, they’re asking, “Can we make a football goal?” “Can we build a treehouse?” “Can we create something for our playground?” Their perception shifts almost immediately.

They begin to understand that plastic can be reused, reshaped and transformed into valuable products. Children naturally want to make a positive difference. What they often lack is a practical framework for how to do it. Once they see a clear process and a positive outcome, they become incredibly engaged.

[GD] What has the response from schools been like?

[TH] The response has been really positive. We have a waiting list of schools interested in taking part. The challenge isn’t demand; it’s funding and resources. Delivering meaningful educational programmes takes time, equipment and people. Schools are enthusiastic, but many simply don’t have the budget to run projects at the scale we’d like. That’s why partnerships are so important. We’ve recently received support from the Worshipful Company of Horners, whose charitable fund awarded Future Makers £5,000 to help expand the programme. That support has been invaluable and demonstrates how even relatively modest investments can create a significant impact.

[GD] What are the biggest obstacles to scaling the programme?

[TH] Funding remains the biggest challenge. We know how to deliver the programme. We have schools that want to participate and successful case studies that prove it works. The question is how to fund expansion. We need collaboration between industry, waste management companies, educators, local authorities and the government. What’s encouraging is that the model is scalable, and demand already exists with multiple schools ready and waiting to participate. What we need now are partners willing to help make these opportunities accessible to more young people and communities.

[GD] Looking ahead, what’s your long-term vision?

[TH] We’d love to see a Plastic Revolution-style project in every school across the country. For now, we’re focused on delivering excellent outcomes with the schools we’re currently supporting and building strong evidence of impact. From there, we hope to expand through academy trusts, industry partnerships and additional funding opportunities. Ultimately, this is about changing perceptions. When people can see recycling transformation, materials gain value.