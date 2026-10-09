Greyparrot launch its OEE dashboard, patent pending, for materials recovery facilities (MRFs) and plastics recovery facilities (PRFs). The solution is available initially to select Greyparrot Analyser customers who have a site-wide installation of the AI-camera system, a step-change in how operators track Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

× Expand Greyparrot Greyparrot launches its OEE dashboard

Manufacturing has measured OEE for decades, standardised under ISO 22400-2; recovery facilities also measure it but after the fact. Within this measure, quality is the weakest link. Quality is good output divided by total output, and until now that equation couldn’t be closed live. It takes a continuous mass balance of the site: what arrives at the infeed, what leaves in every outfeed, and where material is lost in between.

OEE is the product of three metrics: availability, performance, and quality. The Greyparrot OEE dashboard scores all three shift by shift, across the facility, from live composition data:

Availability: Uptime against scheduled production time, surfacing unplanned downtime, jams and periods when the line runs empty.

Uptime against scheduled production time, surfacing unplanned downtime, jams and periods when the line runs empty. Performance: Actual throughput against design capacity, exposing bottleneck stages and shift-based tonnage variance.

Actual throughput against design capacity, exposing bottleneck stages and shift-based tonnage variance. Quality: Contamination and purity swings on every output stream, protecting bale quality, offtake prices and customer contracts.

“Recovery facilities are industrial plants, competing with virgin production of materials. For the past seven years, we’ve listened closely to our customers and built from understanding what is happening on a single belt to seeing how an entire facility is performing. Live OEE tracking brings recovery plants the same level of precision, immediacy and operational efficiency as any modern factory,” said Mikela Druckman, Co-founder and CEO, Greyparrot.

Ian McSpirit, Operational Support Manager - Recycling, Biffa, added, “Our teams have never been short of operational expertise. What continuous data changes is how quickly that expertise can be pointed at the right problem - we can act on the actual cause of a loss on the same shift, rather than reconstructing it from different sources of information. The Greyparrot OEE dashboard will better align our team with a single source of truth.”