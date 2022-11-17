INEOS announces new book on recycling

Chemical and plastics manufacturer, INEOS Styrolution, have announced the availability of a new publication on the recycling of plastics.

A team of authors from across the industry, including Dr. Norbert Niessner, Global Innovation Director at INEOS Styrolution, have published the new ‘Recycling of Plastics’

The new book on ‘Recycling of Plastics’ published by the Hanser Publishing House, addresses all aspects of the topic in almost twenty chapters – from understanding the value chain in a circular economy to recycling technologies for a broad range of polymers, the recycled materials and their properties and life cycle assessments to determine the impact on the ecological footprint.

First copies of the book became available just recently at the K 2022 Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany.

According to INEOS around fifty international industry leaders and researchers contributed to the book exploring all aspects of recycling of polymers.

Dr. Norbert Niessner, Global Innovation Director at INEOS Styrolution, said: “The book intends to show the current state in plastics recycling. I am happy about so many distinguished recycling experts joined me in contributing to this ambitious project. We all share one vision, which is as well the basis of INEOS Styrolution´s strategy: Used plastics need to be treated as precious resource for high quality applications in all industry segments. They must not be buried in landfills, burnt nor end up in the ocean. Therefore, recycling is the key step for a circular economy, providing a sustainable and healthy lifestyle for all of us.”